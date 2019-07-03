Manu LouisBelgian experimental pop music artist
Manu Louis is a Belgian musician, singer-songwriter, and composer, influenced equally by pop, jazz, 8-bit electronica, and 20th-century classical music.
Internet (feat. Nyello Canela)
