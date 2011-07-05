Malcolm ForsythBorn 8 December 1936. Died 5 July 2011
Malcolm Forsyth
1936-12-08
Malcolm Forsyth Biography
Malcolm Forsyth, CM (December 8, 1936 – July 5, 2011) was a South African and Canadian trombonist and composer. His daughter is former National Arts Centre Orchestra principal cellist Amanda Forsyth.
