The Dirty Mac were a one-time English supergroup consisting of John Lennon, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards and Mitch Mitchell that Lennon put together for the Rolling Stones' TV special titled The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus. Recorded on 11 December 1968, this was the first time since the formation of the Beatles that Lennon, who was still in the group, had performed in public without them, and the first time he had performed live since the Beatles' last tour ended in August 1966. Before the performance, Lennon was filmed briefly chatting with Mick Jagger while eating a bowl of noodles. He listed the other members of the Dirty Mac by their proper names but introduced himself as "Winston Leg-Thigh".

The Dirty Mac recorded a rendition of the Lennon-penned Beatles track "Yer Blues" and then went on to back up Yoko Ono and violinist Ivry Gitlis on a track called "Whole Lotta Yoko" (essentially an extended blues jam on top of which Ono improvised free-form vocalizations). The name, thought of by Lennon, was a play on "Fleetwood Mac" who at that time were a very popular band in the United Kingdom. When asked what type of guitar amp Lennon would like to use for the performance his answer was "One that plays".