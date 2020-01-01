Phil SumnerBorn 1990
Phil Sumner
1990
Phil Sumner Biography (Wikipedia)
Phil Sumner is a cornet, keyboard and guitar player for the Kendal/Brighton-based rock band British Sea Power originally from Shrewsbury. Previous bands include Brighton/Stroud-based rock band Actress Hands, and appearances on record with Electric Soft Parade.
