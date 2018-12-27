Richard Pearce
Richard Pearce Performances & Interviews
- Rossini's Petite messe solennelle in 4 minuteshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044vdlh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044vdlh.jpg2016-08-16T08:33:00.000ZWith the BBC Singers conducted by David Hill.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044vdlq
Rossini's Petite messe solennelle in 4 minutes
Richard Pearce Tracks
Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied, SWV 35
Heinrich Schütz
Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied, SWV 35
Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied, SWV 35
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 1 The Bee Carol
Richard Galloway, Richard Pearce, BBC Singers & Bob Chilcott
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 1 The Bee Carol
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 1 The Bee Carol
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 6 The Bee Carol
Andrew Woodward
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 6 The Bee Carol
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 6 The Bee Carol
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 3 The Bee Carol
Matthew Jackson, BBC Singers, Richard Pearce & Bob Chilcott
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 3 The Bee Carol
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 3 The Bee Carol
The Bee Carol
Andrew Woodward
The Bee Carol
The Bee Carol
Matthew Jackson, BBC Singers, Bob Chilcott & Richard Pearce
The Bee Carol
The Bee Carol
Richard Galloway, BBC Singers, Richard Pearce & Bob Chilcott
The Bee Carol
What Love is this of Thine?
Kenneth Leighton
What Love is this of Thine?
What Love is this of Thine?
God's Grandeur
Kenneth Leighton
God's Grandeur
God's Grandeur
Rejoice in the Lamb
Benjamin Britten
Rejoice in the Lamb
Rejoice in the Lamb
Symphony No.4
Charles Ives
Symphony No.4
Symphony No.4
Four Significant American Hymns
Joseph Philbrick Webster
Four Significant American Hymns
Four Significant American Hymns
Messe à trois voix - Panis Angelicus
César Franck
Messe à trois voix - Panis Angelicus
Messe à trois voix - Panis Angelicus
Good King Wenceslas
Richard Elfyn Jones
Good King Wenceslas
Good King Wenceslas
Christmas Bells
Bernard Hughes
Christmas Bells
Christmas Bells
A babe is born
William Mathias
A babe is born
A babe is born
A little child there is yborn
Malcolm Archer
A little child there is yborn
A little child there is yborn
Awake Glad Heart
Mark David Boden, Richard Pearce, BBC Symphony Chorus & Neil Ferris
Awake Glad Heart
Awake Glad Heart
2017 Breakfast Carol Competition No 2. Sir Christemas
Dominic Carter, BBC Singers, Richard Pearce & David Hill
2017 Breakfast Carol Competition No 2. Sir Christemas
2017 Breakfast Carol Competition No 2. Sir Christemas
Sir Christemas
Martin Carling
Sir Christemas
Sir Christemas
2017 Breakfast Carol Competition No.4 Sir Christemas
David Hughes, BBC Singers, Richard Pearce & David Hill
2017 Breakfast Carol Competition No.4 Sir Christemas
2017 Breakfast Carol Competition No.4 Sir Christemas
Sir Christemas
Martin Evans, Richard Pearce, BBC Singers & David Hill
Sir Christemas
Sir Christemas
Noël, Op. 43 No. 1
Gabriel Fauré
Noël, Op. 43 No. 1
Noël, Op. 43 No. 1
Past BBC Events
BBC Singers 2018-19: Valentina Peleggi conducts the BBC Singers
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
2018-10-26T18:31:25
26
Oct
2018
BBC Singers 2018-19: Valentina Peleggi conducts the BBC Singers
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
BBC Singers 2017-18 Season: A Britten Celebration
Southwark Cathederal
2018-06-15T18:31:25
15
Jun
2018
BBC Singers 2017-18 Season: A Britten Celebration
Southwark Cathederal
BBC Symphony Chorus: BBC Symphony Chorus at Maida Vale for Christmas
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2017-12-17T18:31:25
17
Dec
2017
BBC Symphony Chorus: BBC Symphony Chorus at Maida Vale for Christmas
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Proms 2016: Proms at … The Chapel, Greenwich
The Chapel, Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich
2016-08-06T18:31:25
6
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Proms at … The Chapel, Greenwich
The Chapel, Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich
BBC Singers 2015-16 Season: The Somme Remembered
Milton Court Concert Hall
2016-02-11T18:31:25
11
Feb
2016
BBC Singers 2015-16 Season: The Somme Remembered
Milton Court Concert Hall
