Reg Vardy Band
Reg Vardy Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d1d47b5f-6d8a-481a-97d2-603ed9290605
Reg Vardy Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Reg Vardy Band is a brass band based in North East England. Since 1958 the band has been nationally graded as a Championship Section band and has won the North of England Brass Band Championships 36 times since that time.
In August 2016 it was announced that the band would return to its former name of the Ever Ready Band after the 2016 national brass band championships.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Reg Vardy Band Tracks
Sort by
We've Only Just Begun
Paul Williams
We've Only Just Begun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We've Only Just Begun
Last played on
Amazing Grace
Träd
Amazing Grace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amazing Grace
Last played on
Minuano
Pat Metheny
Minuano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
Minuano
Last played on
Celebration
Reg Vardy Band
Celebration
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Celebration
Last played on
Minuano
Pat Methent & Lyle Mars, Reg Vardy Band, Mark Nightingale, Steve Waterman, Farr & Ray Farr
Minuano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Minuano
Composer
Last played on
Leaning On The Everlasting Arms (feat. Reg Vardy Band)
Congregation of Brunswick Methodist Church, Paul Leddington Wright, Anthony J. Showalter, Robert Ramskill & A. Hoffman
Leaning On The Everlasting Arms (feat. Reg Vardy Band)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leaning On The Everlasting Arms (feat. Reg Vardy Band)
Choir
Composer
Music Arranger
Last played on
This Little Light Of Mine (feat. Reg Vardy Band)
Harry Dixon Loes
This Little Light Of Mine (feat. Reg Vardy Band)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Little Light Of Mine (feat. Reg Vardy Band)
Choir
Conductor
Lyricist
Last played on
Sabre Dance
Aram Khachaturian
Sabre Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rqkd9.jpglink
Sabre Dance
Last played on
Swingin' That Bugle Call
Reg Vardy Band
Swingin' That Bugle Call
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swingin' That Bugle Call
Last played on
I Cannot Tell
Reg Vardy Band
I Cannot Tell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Cannot Tell
Performer
Last played on
Adagio - Bruch Violin Concerto
Reg Vardy Band
Adagio - Bruch Violin Concerto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adagio - Bruch Violin Concerto
Performer
Last played on
Early One Morning
Reg Vardy Band
Early One Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Early One Morning
Last played on
A Taste Of Honey
Reg Vardy Band
A Taste Of Honey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Taste Of Honey
Last played on
Tylney Hall
Reg Vardy Band
Tylney Hall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tylney Hall
Last played on
'laudate Dominum (Closing Passage)'
Reg Vardy Band
'laudate Dominum (Closing Passage)'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
'laudate Dominum (Closing Passage)'
Last played on
Alderney
Reg Vardy Band
Alderney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alderney
Last played on
The Cup Of Life
Reg Vardy Band
The Cup Of Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cup Of Life
Last played on
PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION (The Hut On Fowls Legs and The Great Gate of Kiev)
Reg Vardy Band
PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION (The Hut On Fowls Legs and The Great Gate of Kiev)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And This Is My Beloved
Reg Vardy Band
And This Is My Beloved
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And This Is My Beloved
It's Alright With Me
Reg Vardy Band
It's Alright With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Alright With Me
Blue Mars
Reg Vardy Band
Blue Mars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Mars
Hail To The Spirit Of Liberty
Reg Vardy Band
Hail To The Spirit Of Liberty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hail To The Spirit Of Liberty
Recado Bossa Nova
Reg Vardy Band
Recado Bossa Nova
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Recado Bossa Nova
Last played on
Back to artist