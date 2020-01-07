何訓田Born 1953
1953
He Xuntian (simplified Chinese: 何训田; traditional Chinese: 何訓田; pinyin: Hé Xùntián；born in 1952 in Suining, Sichuan) is a distinguished composer, creator of a new musical language and also a music composition professor at Shanghai Conservatory of Music.
