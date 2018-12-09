August EnnaBorn 13 May 1859. Died 3 August 1939
August Enna
1859-05-13
August Enna Biography (Wikipedia)
August Enna (13 May 1859 – 3 August 1939) was a Danish composer, known mainly for his operas.
Enna was born in Denmark, but his ethnic origins lay in the town of Enna in Sicily. His first major success as a composer was The Witch (1892), which was followed by several popular operas, songs, two symphonies (in D minor and C minor), and a violin concerto. Strongly influenced by Wagner's music, he was himself an influence on Danish composers, such as Carl Nielsen.
August Enna also wrote piano music.
The Match Girl: overture
August Enna
The Match Girl: overture
The Match Girl: overture
2 Klaverstykker (2 piano pieces)
August Enna
2 Klaverstykker (2 piano pieces)
2 Klaverstykker (2 piano pieces)
