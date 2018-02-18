Philip PickettBorn 19 November 1950
Philip Pickett
1950-11-19
Philip Pickett Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Pickett (born 19 November 1950) is an English musician. Pickett was director of early music ensembles including the New London Consort, and taught at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. In February 2015, Pickett received an 11-year prison sentence for the rape and sexual assault of pupils at the school.
Philip Pickett Tracks
L'Orfeo, Prologo, Ritornello - Dal mio Permesso amato
Claudio Monteverdi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Dances from Terpsichore; Ballet
Michael Praetorius
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lo! Here the Gentle Lark
Henry Bishop, Susan Gritton, Philip Pickett & Musicians of The Globe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music for a Masque II and III
Thomas Lupo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Bouree "Terpsichore" no.32
Michael Praetorius
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Battalia a 10: Die liederliche Gesellschaft von allerley Humor
Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15l.jpglink
Tirsi e Clori - ballo concertato
Catherine Bott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
The Enchanted Island or The Tempest: First Musick
Matthew Locke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Orpheus with his lute from Music for Twelfth Night
Musicians of the Globe, Sir Henry Rowley Bishop, Julia Gooding, Philip Pickett & Susan Gritton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Canzon a 4 (feat. Giovanni Gabrieli & London Brass)
Philip Pickett
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzc7.jpglink
3 Courantes from "Terpsichore", nos 150, 179 & 48 (feat. New London Consort & Philip Pickett)
Michael Praetorius
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Venus & Adonis: Overture (feat. New London Consort & Philip Pickett)
John Blow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqh.jpglink
Timon of Athens, the man-hater - incidental music Z.632: Overture
Musicians of The Globe, Henry Purcell & Philip Pickett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scenes from Act 4 of 'Psyche' (feat. New London Consort & Philip Pickett)
Matthew Locke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Proms 1999: Prom 03 - One Thousand Years of Music in a Day
Royal Albert Hall
1999-07-18T18:47:32
18
Jul
1999
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 28 - A tribute to William Glock
Royal Albert Hall
1994-08-07T18:47:32
7
Aug
1994
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 36 - Bonfires of Vanities
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-20T18:47:32
20
Aug
1990
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-09T18:47:32
9
Aug
1987
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 07 - The Round-Dance of the Stars - dance and dance-songs from medieval Europe
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
1987-07-22T18:47:32
22
Jul
1987
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
