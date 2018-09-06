The Los Angeles Guitar QuartetFormed 1982
The Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
1982
Brandenburg Concerto No.6 (3rd mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Music Arranger
I wanna be like you (Jungle Book) in the style of Villa-Lobos
Richard M. Sherman
Volte I
Michael Praetorius
Appalachian Spring: Simple Gifts
The Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
Canzon No.6
Giovanni Gabrieli
Bransles (Capriol Suite)
Peter Warlock
Cuban Landscape With Rain
The Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
Chinese Dance (The Nutcracker Suite)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
SIMPLE GIFTS
The Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star (Variation 2)
The Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star (Movements 2 & 4)
The Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
Introduction and Fandango
The Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
Corral Nocturne
The Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
Farewell to Stromness
The Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
