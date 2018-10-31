Henry Walford DaviesBorn 6 September 1869. Died 11 March 1941
Henry Walford Davies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br19x.jpg
1869-09-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d1be3c68-4752-4c9a-9dc4-ec49ee45eab2
Henry Walford Davies Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Henry Walford Davies KCVO OBE (6 September 1869 – 11 March 1941) was an English composer, organist, conductor and educator who held the title Master of the King's Music from 1934 until 1941.
Although a performing musician and composer, he served with the Royal Air Force during the First World War when he composed the well known Royal Air Force March Past.
Davies was musical adviser to the nascent British Broadcasting Corporation, and became known to a wide public for his explanatory talks on music between 1924 and 1941, which brought him great popularity with British radio audiences.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Henry Walford Davies Tracks
Sort by
Psalms 5. 1
Edward Elgar
Psalms 5. 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Psalms 5. 1
Choir
Last played on
Everyman (The Commendation / Epilogue)
Henry Walford Davies
Everyman (The Commendation / Epilogue)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
Everyman (The Commendation / Epilogue)
Last played on
The Holly and the Ivy
Trad.
The Holly and the Ivy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
The Holly and the Ivy
Last played on
De Profundis Chorale
Henry Walford Davies
De Profundis Chorale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
De Profundis Chorale
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
De Profundis Chorale
Henry Walford Davies
De Profundis Chorale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
De Profundis Chorale
Performer
Last played on
Solemn Melody
Henry Walford Davies
Solemn Melody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
Solemn Melody
Last played on
Psalm 121
Daniel Cook
Psalm 121
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
Psalm 121
Choir
Last played on
Psalm 130
Daniel Cook
Psalm 130
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
Psalm 130
Choir
Last played on
Royal Air Force March Past
Henry Walford Davies
Royal Air Force March Past
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
Royal Air Force March Past
Conductor
Last played on
The Holly and the Ivy
Henry Walford Davies
The Holly and the Ivy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
The Holly and the Ivy
Last played on
The Holly and the Ivy
Trad.
The Holly and the Ivy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
The Holly and the Ivy
Last played on
Tune Thy Music To thy Heart
Henry Walford Davies
Tune Thy Music To thy Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
Tune Thy Music To thy Heart
Last played on
Ye Holy Angels Bright
Henry Walford Davies
Ye Holy Angels Bright
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
Ye Holy Angels Bright
Choir
Last played on
Solemn Melody arr for organ
Henry Walford Davies
Solemn Melody arr for organ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
Solemn Melody arr for organ
Last played on
Royal Air Force March Past
Henry Walford Davies
Royal Air Force March Past
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
Royal Air Force March Past
Ensemble
Last played on
A short Requiem: Mvt 5: Requiem Aeternam II
Henry Walford Davies
A short Requiem: Mvt 5: Requiem Aeternam II
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
A short Requiem: Mvt 5: Requiem Aeternam II
Performer
Last played on
Hymn before action
Henry Walford Davies
Hymn before action
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
Hymn before action
Last played on
Royal Air Force March Past (feat. Henry Walford Davies & Adrian Boult)
London Philharmonic Orchestra
Royal Air Force March Past (feat. Henry Walford Davies & Adrian Boult)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjbfd.jpglink
Royal Air Force March Past (feat. Henry Walford Davies & Adrian Boult)
Last played on
Psalms 22,23
Matthew Camidge, Lichfield Cathedral Choir & Sir Henry Walford Davies
Psalms 22,23
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Psalms 22,23
Performer
Last played on
God be in my head
Henry Walford Davies
God be in my head
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
God be in my head
Last played on
Symphony No.2 in G
Henry Walford Davies
Symphony No.2 in G
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
Symphony No.2 in G
Last played on
Royal Air Force March Past
Henry Walford Davies
Royal Air Force March Past
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
Royal Air Force March Past
Last played on
Royal Air Force March Past
Henry Walford Davies
Royal Air Force March Past
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
Royal Air Force March Past
Last played on
O little town of Bethlehem
Henry Walford Davies
O little town of Bethlehem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
O little town of Bethlehem
Last played on
I vow to thee my country – Anthem for Armistice Day
Henry Walford Davies
I vow to thee my country – Anthem for Armistice Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
Hark! The World is Full of Thy Praise for chorus
Henry Walford Davies
Hark! The World is Full of Thy Praise for chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
March Past of the RAF
Henry Walford Davies
March Past of the RAF
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
March Past of the RAF
Last played on
Playlists featuring Henry Walford Davies
Henry Walford Davies Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist