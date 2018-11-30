Andrew BrittonProduction music composer
Andrew Britton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d1ba9f9f-0d17-4138-b094-1ab83b40c4e0
Andrew Britton Tracks
Sort by
Dream On
Andrew Britton
Dream On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02lp04c.jpglink
Dream On
Last played on
Sparkle Star
Andrew Britton & David Goldsmith
Sparkle Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sparkle Star
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist