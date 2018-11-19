Chris HughesProducer. aka Merrick. Born 3 March 1954
Chris Hughes
1954-03-03
Chris Hughes Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Merrick Hughes (born 3 March 1954, London, England), also known as Merrick, is a British music producer, songwriter, and former drummer, acoustic guitarist and keyboards player for Adam and the Ants. Best known as producer of Tears for Fears' Songs from the Big Chair, and as the co-writer of "Everybody Wants to Rule the World", Hughes has a joint background as a musician, songwriter and producer. His career began with Adam and The Ants as drummer and producer of the "Cartrouble" and "Kings of the Wild Frontier" singles, then the Kings of the Wild Frontier album. Yielding three hit singles, the album earned Hughes Music Week 's 'Producer of the Year Award'.
Chris Hughes Tracks
29 Palms
Charlie Jones
29 Palms
29 Palms
Pendulum Music
Steve Reich
Pendulum Music
Pendulum Music
Slow Motion Blackbird
Chris Hughes
Slow Motion Blackbird
Slow Motion Blackbird
Part IV
Chris Hughes
Part IV
Part IV
