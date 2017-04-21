MenswearFormed October 1994. Disbanded 1998
Menswear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1994-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d1b7d13a-1f1e-4855-92c4-10c31ebfedeb
Menswear Biography (Wikipedia)
Menswear (sometimes written "Menswe@r") are a Britpop band formed in October 1994 from Camden in London. They released a number of singles and an album, Nuisance on the short-lived London Records subsidiary Laurel. They recorded a second album which was released in Japan only and broke up in 1998. Menswear, made up of a new line-up in addition to frontman Dean, played their first show in 15 years in August 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Menswear Tracks
Sort by
Stardust
Menswear
Stardust
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stardust
Last played on
I'll Manage Somehow
Menswear
I'll Manage Somehow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0513kfq.jpglink
I'll Manage Somehow
Last played on
Piece Of Me (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jul 1995)
Menswear
Piece Of Me (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jul 1995)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Manage Somehow (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jul 1995)
Menswear
I'll Manage Somehow (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jul 1995)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Androgenie (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jul 1995)
Menswear
Androgenie (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jul 1995)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
125 West Third Street (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jul 1995)
Menswear
125 West Third Street (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jul 1995)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daydreamer
Menswear
Daydreamer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daydreamer
Last played on
Sleeping In
Menswear
Sleeping In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleeping In
Last played on
Being Brave
Menswear
Being Brave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Being Brave
Last played on
Never Alone in Tokyo
Menswear
Never Alone in Tokyo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Alone in Tokyo
Last played on
Crash
Menswear
Crash
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crash
Last played on
Playlists featuring Menswear
Latest Menswear News
Menswear Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist