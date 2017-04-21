Menswear (sometimes written "Menswe@r") are a Britpop band formed in October 1994 from Camden in London. They released a number of singles and an album, Nuisance on the short-lived London Records subsidiary Laurel. They recorded a second album which was released in Japan only and broke up in 1998. Menswear, made up of a new line-up in addition to frontman Dean, played their first show in 15 years in August 2013.