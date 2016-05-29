Arjun Janya
Arjun Janya (previously Lokesh Kumar) is an Indian film score and soundtrack composer and singer. Arjun made his film debut in the 2006 Kannada film Autograph Please. Since then he has composed and scored music for successful films such as Birugaali (2009), Sanchari (2010), Kempegowda (2011), Varadanayaka (2012), Victory (2013), Vajrakaya (2015) and Mukunda Murari (2016).
Arjun Janya won the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Music Director for the film Alemaari (2012), the SIIMA Award for Best Music Director for the film Romeo (2012) and the Filmfare Best Music Director award for the film Bhajarangi (2013).
