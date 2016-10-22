Frederick J. Maher (born 1964) is an American drummer, music programmer and record producer.

He was a member of the bands Massacre (1980–81), the Dance, Material, Scritti Politti, and has recorded and toured with Lou Reed. In 1984 he released Basic, an instrumental collaboration album with ex-Voidoids guitarist Robert Quine.

Maher's credits as a producer include Lou Reed's New York (1989), Trip Shakespeare's Across the Universe (1990), Matthew Sweet's Girlfriend (1991), Information Society's self-titled album (1988, which achieved platinum sales status), their 1990 album Hack, and a track on 1997's Don't Be Afraid. Maher co-produced Lloyd Cole's self-tiled debut solo album.

Maher regularly works as a studio drummer, and he has often collaborated with entertainment producer Ron Baldwin.