Roderick ElmsPianist. Born 18 October 1951
Roderick Elms
1951-10-18
Roderick Elms Tracks
Cyngopations (Reverie and Danse for cor anglais and orchestra)
Cyngopations (Reverie and Danse for cor anglais and orchestra)
The Warriors
Percy Grainger
The Warriors
Performer
Wanted For Murder (1946) - A Voice In The Dark
Mischa Spoliansky
Wanted For Murder (1946) - A Voice In The Dark
He, Watching Over Israel, Slumbers Not
Felix Mendelssohn
He, Watching Over Israel, Slumbers Not
Suite Fantastique (Op.72) [1924]
John Foulds
Suite Fantastique (Op.72) [1924]
A Tale of Two Cities (1951) - Theme
Richard Addinsell
A Tale of Two Cities (1951) - Theme
18TH VARIATION - RHAPSODY ON A THEME OF PAGANINI
BBC Concert Orchestra CB Richard Balcombe & Roderick Elms
18TH VARIATION - RHAPSODY ON A THEME OF PAGANINI
Performer
Warsaw Concerto
BBC Concert Orchestra CB Richard Balcombe & Roderick Elms
Warsaw Concerto
Performer
Sursum Corda (Elevation) Op.11 For Brass, Organ And String Orchestra
Edward Elgar
Sursum Corda (Elevation) Op.11 For Brass, Organ And String Orchestra
Minute Waltz
Roderick Elms
Minute Waltz
GAZELLE
Roderick Elms
GAZELLE
Last played on
Nocturne in Eb, Op. 9, No.2
Roderick Elms
Nocturne in Eb, Op. 9, No.2
Warsaw Concerto
BBC CONCERT ORCHESTRA C.B. KEITH LOCKHART & Roderick Elms
Warsaw Concerto
Performer
18 Th Variation Rhapsody On A Theme Of Paganini
Roderick Elms
18 Th Variation Rhapsody On A Theme Of Paganini
Cornish Rhapsody
Roderick Elms
Cornish Rhapsody
The Music Box
Roderick Elms
The Music Box
Aria (From Suite Back To Bach)
Roderick Elms
Aria (From Suite Back To Bach)
Rhapsody on a Theme on Paganini
Roderick Elms
Rhapsody on a Theme on Paganini
Legend of the Glass Mountain
Roderick Elms
Legend of the Glass Mountain
Devil's Galop (Dick Barton Theme)
Roderick Elms
Devil's Galop (Dick Barton Theme)
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Popular Classics
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6zhn3
Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden
2015-11-25T18:08:55
25
Nov
2015
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Popular Classics
19:30
Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden
Proms 2003: Prom 38 - Great British Film Music
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqj4fx
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-16T18:08:55
16
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 38 - Great British Film Music
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 02 - Prom Programme 6 September 1900
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2fp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1994-07-16T18:08:55
16
Jul
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 02 - Prom Programme 6 September 1900
Royal Albert Hall
