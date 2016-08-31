Taylor Monet Parks (born September 16, 1993), also known by the stage name Tayla Parx, is an American singer-songwriter, and actress. In 2018, Parks was credited as a co-writer on three Billboard Hot 100 top 10 singles; "Love Lies" by Khalid and Normani, "Thank U, Next" by Ariana Grande, and "High Hopes" by Panic! at the Disco.

Taylor played the role of Little Inez in the 2007 film Hairspray. She has also appeared in the television series Gilmore Girls, Everybody Hates Chris, Carpoolers, Bones, Victorious, and had a recurring role in the Nickelodeon sitcom True Jackson, VP starring Keke Palmer. Parks is also a personal friend of Palmer's.

Parks lives in Los Angeles. She has contributed to albums by Ariana Grande, Khalid, Jennifer Lopez, BTS, Jason Derulo, Pentatonix, Mariah Carey, The Internet, Camilla Cabello, Fifth Harmony, and Chris Brown (featured on the track "Anyway" from his Royalty album). She has written with various artists/producers including Demi Lovato, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Leanne Rimes, DJ Mustard, Christina Aguilera, Usher, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and Meghan Trainor. Parks has also written hits for K-pop artists BTS, Red Velvet, f(x) and Tao. She also voices one of the characters for the SIms Olympus game (Electronic Arts).[citation needed] Parks was signed as a songwriter by Jon Platt at Warner Chappell Publishing at age 19.