The Zimmers are an English band formed in 2007 and are thought to have the oldest members of any group in the world. The oldest member, Buster Martin, claimed to have been born in 1906, although some sources indicate he was born in 1913. Martin died in 2011. Former lead singer Alf Carretta died on 29 June 2010, aged 93. The group takes its name from the Zimmer frame, the UK term for a mobility aid known in other countries as a walker.

The band was created as a feature in a BBC Television documentary which aired on 28 May 2007. The feature of forming the band and recording a single was intended to give a voice to the feelings of isolation and imprisonment suffered by the elderly. The Zimmers' logo is a parody of The Beatles' logo, as is the image of them walking across Abbey Road.

On 7 April 2012, the band performed the Beastie Boys' "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)" on Britain's Got Talent. The band toured in 2013, performing in Warrington on 25 May that year.