MackenziesUK indie band
Mackenzies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d1a2bf6e-a6f5-4fe5-a6d5-02b1528a5929
Mackenzies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mackenzies were an indie band from Glasgow active around 1986/87, releasing two singles of jagged indie-funk on Ron Johnson Records and contributing the track Big Jim to the NME's C86 compilation. They also recorded two sessions for John Peel, the first of which was repeated seven times, such was Peel's high regard for it. When the band split up, the drummer Paul Turnbull resurfaced in The Secret Goldfish.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mackenzies Tracks
Sort by
Big Jim (There'S No Pubs In Heaven)
Mackenzies
Big Jim (There'S No Pubs In Heaven)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Jim (There'S No Pubs In Heaven)
Last played on
Man with No Reason
Mackenzies
Man with No Reason
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Man with No Reason
Last played on
Gobstopper
Mackenzies
Gobstopper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gobstopper
Last played on
New Breed
Mackenzies
New Breed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Breed
Last played on
Mackenzies Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist