The Mackenzies were an indie band from Glasgow active around 1986/87, releasing two singles of jagged indie-funk on Ron Johnson Records and contributing the track Big Jim to the NME's C86 compilation. They also recorded two sessions for John Peel, the first of which was repeated seven times, such was Peel's high regard for it. When the band split up, the drummer Paul Turnbull resurfaced in The Secret Goldfish.