Johnny Rodriguez. Country singer & songwriter. Born 10 December 1951
Johnny Rodriguez
1951-12-10
Johnny Rodriguez Biography (Wikipedia)
Juan Raul Davis Rodriguez (born December 10, 1951) is an American country music singer. He is a Latin American country music singer, infusing his music with Latin sounds, and even singing verses of songs in Spanish.
In the 1970s and 1980s, he was one of country music's most successful male artists, recording a string of hit songs, such as "You Always Come Back to Hurting Me," "Desperado," "Down on the Rio Grande" and "Foolin'." He has recorded six No. 1 country hits in his career.
Johnny Rodriguez Tracks
I Didn't (Every Chance I Had)
Born to Lose
Pass Me By
Run for the Border
Fraulein
Makes Me Wonder If I Ever Said, Good-bye
You Always Come Back To Hurting Me
Dance With Me Just One More Time
Down on the Rio Grande
Jealous Heart
Corpus Christie Bay
Im Gonna Make After All
One More Chance To Be With You
It Took Us All Night Long To say Goodbye
Ridin' My Thumb To Mexico
Pass Me By (If You're Only Passing Through)
Just Get Up And Close The Door
I Wanta Wake Up With You
Jimmy Was a Drinkin' Kind of Man
Love With All Of My Heart
Rodeo Rider
Invitation To The Blues
Hillbilly Heart
Empty Arms Hotel
Love Put A Song In My Heart
You Can Say That Again
Music City Band
Easy Come, Easy Go
I Just Can't Get Her Out of My Mind
Johnny Rodriguez Links
