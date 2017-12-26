Hanne HallerBorn 14 January 1950. Died 15 November 2005
Hanne Haller
1950-01-14
Hanne Haller Biography (Wikipedia)
Hanne Haller (January 14, 1950 in Rendsburg, Germany - November 15, 2005 in Tegernsee, Germany; full name Hannelore Haller) was a German pop singer (genre known as "schlager" in German), composer, writer, producer, and sound engineer.
