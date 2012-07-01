The Fevers is a Brazilian rock band formed in the city of Rio de Janeiro in 1964. They were formerly known as The Fenders when they were formed. The original line up was: Almir Ferreira Bezerra (vocals), Liebert Ferreira Pinto (bass), Lécio do Nascimento (drums), Pedrinho (guitar), Cleudir Teles Borges (keyboards), and Jimmy Cruise (vocals). The name was changed to The Fevers after Cruise left the band.