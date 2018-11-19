Adam WakemanBorn 11 March 1974
Adam Wakeman (born 11 March 1974) is an English musician and the current keyboardist and rhythm guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne's band; he also played keyboards and guitar off-stage for Black Sabbath. Other musicians Wakeman has been involved with include Annie Lennox, Travis, the Company of Snakes, Strawbs, Will Young, Victoria Beckham, and Atomic Kitten. Adam has often collaborated with his father, Rick Wakeman, and has released albums with him. In 2006 he created his own band, Headspace.
Adam Wakeman Tracks
Life On Mars
Life On Mars
Summer's End (Live at the Elton John Piano)
Changes (Live at the Elton John Piano)
Spiral Architecture (Live at the Elton John Piano)
Leave Right Now (Live at the Elton John Piano)
Starship Trooper (Live at the Elton John Piano)
