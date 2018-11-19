Adam Wakeman (born 11 March 1974) is an English musician and the current keyboardist and rhythm guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne's band; he also played keyboards and guitar off-stage for Black Sabbath. Other musicians Wakeman has been involved with include Annie Lennox, Travis, the Company of Snakes, Strawbs, Will Young, Victoria Beckham, and Atomic Kitten. Adam has often collaborated with his father, Rick Wakeman, and has released albums with him. In 2006 he created his own band, Headspace.