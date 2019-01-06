Claire MooreBorn 2 January 1959
Claire Moore (2 January 1960 in Over Hulton, Bolton) is an English soprano singer and actress, best known for her leading role as Christine in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera and as Ellen in Miss Saigon.
Angel Of Music I
Megan Kelly
Angel Of Music I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angel Of Music I
Last played on
All I Ask Of You
BBC Concert Orchestra
All I Ask Of You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
All I Ask Of You
Last played on
Girls
Michele Dotrice, Joanna Riding, Debbie Chazen, Sophie-Louise Dann, Claire Moore, Claire Machin, James Gaddas, Jenny Gayner & Shirley Jameson
Girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girls
Last played on
Mr. Fezziwig's Annual Christmas Ball
Claire Moore
Claire Moore
Mr. Fezziwig's Annual Christmas Ball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr. Fezziwig's Annual Christmas Ball
Last played on
Follow Me
Claire Moore
Follow Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Follow Me
Last played on
Old Friends
Rosemary Ashe
Old Friends
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtmc.jpglink
Old Friends
Last played on
I Still Believe
Lea Salonga
I Still Believe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Still Believe
Last played on
I Still Believe
Claire Moore and Lea Salonga
I Still Believe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Still Believe
Performer
Last played on
Diamonds Are Forever
Claire Moore
Diamonds Are Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diamonds Are Forever
Goldfinger
Claire Moore
Goldfinger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goldfinger
For Your Eyes Only
Claire Moore
For Your Eyes Only
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For Your Eyes Only
Losing My Mind
Claire Moore
Losing My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Losing My Mind
With One Look
Claire Moore
With One Look
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
With One Look
Someone to watch over me
Claire Moore
Someone to watch over me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Someone to watch over me
Maybe This Time
Claire Moore
Maybe This Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maybe This Time
Don't Rain On My Parade
Claire Moore
Don't Rain On My Parade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Rain On My Parade
Crazy For You Selection
Claire Moore
Crazy For You Selection
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy For You Selection
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 57: John Wilson conducts Bernstein's On the Town
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef9mzc
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-25T18:27:49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p063ht9v.jpg
25
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 57: John Wilson conducts Bernstein's On the Town
19:30
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Concert Orchestra at Grange Park Opera: Grange Park Opera: Oklahoma!
Grange Park Opera
7 Jun 2018
18:00
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew8qwh
Grange Park Opera
2018-06-07T18:27:49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05wwhmz.jpg
7
Jun
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra at Grange Park Opera: Grange Park Opera: Oklahoma!
18:00
Grange Park Opera
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: Sondheim on Sondheim
Southbank Centre, London
15 Mar 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e59whn
Southbank Centre, London
2018-03-15T18:27:49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05zmk54.jpg
15
Mar
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: Sondheim on Sondheim
Southbank Centre, London
