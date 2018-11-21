WinterAmerican doom/death metal band. Formed 1988
Winter
1988
Winter Biography (Wikipedia)
Winter is an American extreme metal band from New York. They take their name from the Amebix song of the same name. The band performed at the 2011 Roadburn Festival in the Netherlands.
Winter Tracks
Roses from the South
Johann Strauss II
Roses from the South
Roses from the South
Orchestra
Home Is Where the Hatred Is
Colette
Home Is Where the Hatred Is
Home Is Where the Hatred Is
Cccc'mon
Winter
Cccc'mon
Cccc'mon
