The BlazeFormed 2015
The Blaze
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p062d6bp.jpg
2015
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d18a2838-05fa-4e4e-bbb5-284a4cfb13f5
The Blaze Biography (Wikipedia)
The Blaze are the Paris-based music and video duo Guillaume and Jonathan Alric; the two are cousins and are known for their cinematographic videos.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Blaze Tracks
Sort by
Places
The Blaze
Places
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d6c7.jpglink
Places
Last played on
Faces
The Blaze
Faces
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d6c7.jpglink
Faces
Last played on
Territory
The Blaze
Territory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d6c7.jpglink
Territory
Last played on
Runaway
The Blaze
Runaway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d6c7.jpglink
Runaway
Last played on
Heaven
The Blaze
Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d6c7.jpglink
Heaven
Last played on
She
The Blaze
She
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d6c7.jpglink
She
Last played on
Virile
The Blaze
Virile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d6c7.jpglink
Virile
Last played on
Juvenile
The Blaze
Juvenile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d6c7.jpglink
Juvenile
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Blaze
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4c84f/acts/av3vwh
Reading
2018-08-24T17:59:13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06jd7nz.jpg
24
Aug
2018
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
Back to artist