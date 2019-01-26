The UndertonesNorthern Irish punk rock band. Formed 1975
The Undertones Biography (Wikipedia)
The Undertones are a punk rock band formed in Derry, Northern Ireland in 1974. From 1975 to 1983, the Undertones consisted of Feargal Sharkey (vocals), John O'Neill (rhythm guitar, vocals), Damian O'Neill (lead guitar, vocals), Michael Bradley (bass, vocals) and Billy Doherty (drums). Much of the earlier Undertones material drew influence from punk rock and new wave; the Undertones also incorporated elements of rock, glam rock and post-punk into material released after 1979, before citing soul and Motown as the influence for the material released upon their final album. The Undertones released thirteen singles and four studio albums between 1978 and 1983 before Sharkey announced his intention to leave the band in May 1983, citing musical differences as the reason for the break up.
Despite the backdrop of the Troubles in Northern Ireland where the band lived, the vast majority (though not all) of the material the band released focused not upon the political climate, but upon issues such as adolescence, teenage angst and heartbreak. The merging of instruments has led AllMusic to state that guitarists John and Damian O'Neill "mated infectious guitar hooks to 1960s garage, 1970s glam rock, and Feargal Sharkey's signature vocal quaver."
- Feargal Sharkey on Supporting Emerging Talenthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0553c52.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0553c52.jpg2017-06-06T11:47:00.000ZFeargal Sharkey on how The Undertones got their first break and a new talent competition.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05538lj
Feargal Sharkey on Supporting Emerging Talent
- The Undertones 'Male Model'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03w7csl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03w7csl.jpg2016-10-04T14:57:00.000ZSee the band perform the track live from Blackstaff Studios.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p049z0w7
The Undertones 'Male Model'
- Writing A Classichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03w7xb0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03w7xb0.jpg2016-05-26T12:22:00.000ZJohn O’Neill, guitarist and songwriter with The Undertones, on penning 'Teenage Kicks'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wb90x
Writing A Classic
- Were you there?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wb84z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wb84z.jpg2016-05-26T12:15:00.000ZMichael Bradley and Billy Doherty remember The Undertones' early shows.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wb871
Were you there?
- Michael Bradley - My 70shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r1sl9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r1sl9.jpg2016-04-17T16:10:00.000ZThis week The Undertones bassist Michael Bradley shares his memories of the 70s.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03r1snb
Michael Bradley - My 70s
- Damian O'Neill of The Undertones: My 70shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01d433w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01d433w.jpg2013-07-22T15:20:00.000ZDamian O'Neill from The Undertones speaks to Johnnie about his memories from the 1970s.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01d4341
Damian O'Neill of The Undertones: My 70s
The Undertones Tracks
Sort by