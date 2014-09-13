Crooked IUS rapper Dominick Wickliffe, a.k.a. KXNG Crooked. Born 23 September 1978
1978-09-23
Dominick Wickliffe (born September 23, 1978), better known by his stage name Crooked I or KXNG Crooked, is an American rapper from Long Beach, California. He is best known as a former member of the hip hop supergroup Slaughterhouse with other members Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz and Royce da 5'9". Slaughterhouse is currently signed to Shady Records. He is currently CEO of his own record labels, Dynasty Entertainment and C.O.B. Digital as well as Senior Vice President of Treacherous Records. Before starting his own label, he was also signed to Virgin Records and Death Row Records.
In April 2018, Crooked I announced that he would be leaving Slaughterhouse.
Evolution Part 2 (feat. Samantha Mumba, Lady Leshurr, Scrufizzer, Dot Rotten, Crooked I & Kuniva)
Kid Bookie
InVasion (Alien Boi)
Samantha Mumba
Evolution 2.0 (The Remix)
Kid Bookie
Evolution 2 (Preview) (feat. Kuniva & Crooked I)
Kid Bookie
Mr Porter Meets Mr Pig Face
Crooked I
