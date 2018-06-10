StimmwerckFormed 2001
Stimmwerck
2001
Stimmwerck Biography (Wikipedia)
Stimmwerck is a male classical music vocal quartet ensemble specializing in the rediscovery and reproduction of the music of little known renaissance composers of the German-speaking world.
Stimmwerck Tracks
Innsbruck, ich muss dich lassen
Heinrich Isaac
Innsbruck, ich muss dich lassen
Innsbruck, ich muss dich lassen
