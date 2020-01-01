Valerie Coleman (born Louisville, Kentucky) is an American composer and flutist who was named Performance Today's 2020 Classical Woman of the year, and is the creator of the wind quintet, Imani Winds. Listed as “one of the Top 35 Women Composers” in the Washington Post, Valerie became the first African-American woman to be commissioned by the Philadelphia Orchestra in 2019. She is known for her contributions to wind chamber music and with Imani Winds, she released a number of studio albums with the group, one of which was nominated for Grammy Award for Best Classical Crossover Album in 2005.

A graduate of Mannes College of Music and taught by musicians such as Julius Baker, her compositions frequently incorporate diverse styles such as jazz with classical music and political or social themes. Her piece Umoja in 2002 was listed as one of the "Top 101 Great American Works" by Chamber Music America. She is an alumna of Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center CMS Two Fellowship program, laureate of Concert Artists Guild competition.