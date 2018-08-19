New Budapest QuartetFormed 1971
1971
New Budapest Quartet Tracks
Fantasia, Theme and Variations on a theme of Danzi in B flat Op.81
Louis Spohr
Performer
Last played on
Laszlo Lajtha, Istvan Mtuz, Ida Lakatos, Julia Paszthy & New Budapest Quartet
Composer
Performer
Last played on
