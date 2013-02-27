Authority ZeroFormed 1994
Authority Zero
1994
Authority Zero is an American punk rock band from Mesa, Arizona formed in 1994. The band's style is rooted in reggae and skate punk, with Spanish/Portuguese influences. They have released six albums to date and two DVDs. The band regularly tours North America, Europe and Japan.
No Other Place
