Jacques-Nicolas LemmensBorn 3 January 1823. Died 30 January 1881
Jacques-Nicolas Lemmens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1823-01-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d17cb74b-0acc-4d3e-b992-439e170fedf6
Jacques-Nicolas Lemmens Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacques-Nicolas (Jaak-Nicolaas) Lemmens (3 January 1823 – 30 January 1881), was an organist, music teacher, and composer for his instrument.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jacques-Nicolas Lemmens Tracks
Sort by
Fanfare
Jacques-Nicolas Lemmens
Fanfare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fanfare
Performer
Music Arranger
Last played on
Jacques-Nicolas Lemmens Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist