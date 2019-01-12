Zoot SimsUS jazz saxophonist. Born 29 October 1925. Died 23 March 1985
Zoot Sims
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1925-10-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d17b505f-a6e3-44e7-afcc-415d407c414f
Zoot Sims Biography (Wikipedia)
John Haley "Zoot" Sims (October 29, 1925 – March 23, 1985) was an American jazz saxophonist, playing mainly tenor but also alto (and, later, soprano) saxophone. He first gained attention in the "Four Brothers" sax section of Woody Herman's big band, afterward enjoying a long solo career, often in partnership with fellow saxmen Gerry Mulligan and Al Cohn, and the trombonist Bob Brookmeyer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zoot Sims Tracks
I Await Thee Love
Summer Sequence
Emily
Blue Room
Four In Hand
I Got Plenty Of Nothin'
Swinging Door
Lemon Drop
Four Brothers (feat. Stan Getz, Zoot Sims, Serge Chaloff & Herbie Steward)
I Got Rhythm
I Hear A Rhapsody
The man I love
I Understand
All The Things You Are
Morning Fun
Last Hotel
They Can't Take That Away From Me
Gone With The Wind
Maia Ninguem
Oh Lady Be Good
Emily
GEORGIA
Stompin' at the Savoy
Quietly There
Jumpin' With Symphony Sid
Skylark
S'wonderful
Four And One More
Bill Bailey
The Trouble With You Is Me
There'll Be Some Changes Made
Zoot Swings the Blues
9.20 Special
