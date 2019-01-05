Herbie NicholsBorn 3 January 1919. Died 12 April 1963
Herbie Nichols
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1919-01-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d179c4af-d690-4cdd-a769-ba095b42fa1a
Herbie Nichols Biography (Wikipedia)
Herbert Horatio Nichols (3 January 1919 – 12 April 1963) was an American jazz pianist and composer who wrote the jazz standard "Lady Sings the Blues". Obscure during his lifetime, he is now highly regarded by many musicians and critics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Herbie Nichols Tracks
Sort by
2300 Skiddoo
Herbie Nichols
2300 Skiddoo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2300 Skiddoo
Last played on
House Party Starting
Herbie Nichols
House Party Starting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
House Party Starting
Last played on
Too Close For Comfort
Herbie Nichols
Too Close For Comfort
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Close For Comfort
Last played on
Step Tempest
Herbie Nichols
Step Tempest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Step Tempest
Last played on
Blue Chopsticks
Herbie Nichols
Blue Chopsticks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Chopsticks
Last played on
Lady Sings the Blues
Herbie Nichols
Lady Sings the Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lady Sings the Blues
Last played on
Terpsichore
Herbie Nichols
Terpsichore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Terpsichore
Last played on
The Gig
Herbie Nichols
The Gig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Gig
Last played on
Herbie Nichols Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist