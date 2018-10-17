MachinedrumBorn 4 March 1982
Machinedrum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02swnjh.jpg
1982-03-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d1785218-d8f4-4a83-a33d-8cf737eef918
Machinedrum Biography (Wikipedia)
Travis Stewart (born March 4, 1982), better known as Machinedrum, is an American electronic music producer and performer from North Carolina. He is also known as Syndrone and Tstewart. He is one half of Sepalcure, with Praveen Sharma, one half of Jets, with Jimmy Edgar, as well as half of Dream Continuum, with Jim Coles, a.k.a. Om Unit.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Machinedrum Performances & Interviews
Machinedrum Tracks
Sort by
Celestial Levels (GANZ Flip) (feat. Jesse Boykins III)
Machinedrum
Celestial Levels (GANZ Flip) (feat. Jesse Boykins III)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnjh.jpglink
Celestial Levels (GANZ Flip) (feat. Jesse Boykins III)
Last played on
Demo
Machinedrum
Demo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnjh.jpglink
Demo
Last played on
Celestial Levels
Machinedrum
Celestial Levels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnjh.jpglink
Celestial Levels
Last played on
Hype Up
Machinedrum
Hype Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnjh.jpglink
Hype Up
Last played on
Shimano
Machinedrum
Shimano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnjh.jpglink
Shimano
Airhit
Machinedrum
Airhit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnjh.jpglink
Airhit
Untitled
Machinedrum
Untitled
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnjh.jpglink
Untitled
One Hundred
Taso
One Hundred
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vby63.jpglink
One Hundred
Change Season
Machinedrum
Change Season
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnjh.jpglink
Change Season
U Touched My Heart
Machinedrum
U Touched My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnjh.jpglink
U Touched My Heart
Angel Speak (Nina Las Vegas Remix) (feat. Melo X)
Machinedrum
Angel Speak (Nina Las Vegas Remix) (feat. Melo X)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnjh.jpglink
Angel Speak (Nina Las Vegas Remix) (feat. Melo X)
Last played on
What's It Gonna Take (Machinedrum Remix)
Chrome Sparks
What's It Gonna Take (Machinedrum Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3qn6.jpglink
What's It Gonna Take (Machinedrum Remix)
Last played on
Center Your Love
Machinedrum
Center Your Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnjh.jpglink
Inferno (Machinedrum Remix ) (feat. DJ Craze)
ƱZ
Inferno (Machinedrum Remix ) (feat. DJ Craze)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y88jl.jpglink
Inferno (Machinedrum Remix ) (feat. DJ Craze)
Last played on
U Don't Survive (Chrissy Murderbot Remix)
Machinedrum
U Don't Survive (Chrissy Murderbot Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnjh.jpglink
U Don't Survive (Chrissy Murderbot Remix)
Last played on
1 2 B Needed (feat. Roses Gabor)
Machinedrum
1 2 B Needed (feat. Roses Gabor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnjh.jpglink
1 2 B Needed (feat. Roses Gabor)
Last played on
What Is This (feat. Rosie Lowe)
Machinedrum
What Is This (feat. Rosie Lowe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnjh.jpglink
What Is This (feat. Rosie Lowe)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Machinedrum
Machinedrum Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist