Travis Stewart (born March 4, 1982), better known as Machinedrum, is an American electronic music producer and performer from North Carolina. He is also known as Syndrone and Tstewart. He is one half of Sepalcure, with Praveen Sharma, one half of Jets, with Jimmy Edgar, as well as half of Dream Continuum, with Jim Coles, a.k.a. Om Unit.