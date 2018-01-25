Eugene Kelly (born 1965) is a Scottish musician who is a member of the group The Vaselines, a founding member of the now disbanded Eugenius and has had a number of solo releases.

Eugene Kelly formed The Vaselines in Glasgow, Scotland in 1986 with Frances McKee and was a member until 1989 when the band split up the week their first and only full-length album, Dum-Dum, was released. Kurt Cobain of Nirvana was a big fan of the band, covering three of their songs. Molly's Lips and Son Of A Gun were included on their album, Incesticide. Nirvana also covered The Vaselines song Jesus Doesn't Want Me for a Sunbeam on their album, MTV Unplugged in New York.

In 1990, Kelly formed Captain America but was forced to change the name after Marvel Comics, who owned the trademark of the superhero name, threatened them with legal action. The band then became known as Eugenius. He has had a number of collaborations with Evan Dando of The Lemonheads and in 2003 Eugene released a solo album, Man Alive. In 1991 Kelly was reunited with McKee as the Vaselines to support Nirvana in a one-off gig at Edinburgh.