Neon JungleFormed 1 April 2013
Neon Jungle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tjfyk.jpg
2013-04-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d173d6ae-cd52-4e15-aef4-23c857865300
Neon Jungle Biography (Wikipedia)
Neon Jungle was a British four-piece girl group consisting of Shereen Cutkelvin, Amira McCarthy, Jessica Plummer, and Asami Zdrenka. They were best known for their second single "Braveheart", which peaked at number four on the UK Singles Chart. Their 2014 debut and only album, Welcome to the Jungle, features "Braveheart" alongside fellow top 10 single "Welcome to the Jungle", as well as the top 20 entries "Trouble" and "Louder". The group separated in 2015.
Neon Jungle Tracks
Cant Stop The Love
Neon Jungle
Cant Stop The Love
Cant Stop The Love
Take Me To Church
Neon Jungle
Take Me To Church
Take Me To Church
Louder
Neon Jungle
Louder
Louder
Welcome To The Jungle
Neon Jungle
Welcome To The Jungle
Welcome To The Jungle
Braveheart
Neon Jungle
Braveheart
Braveheart
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Neon Jungle
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enc2fx
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-07-24T18:28:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p023hhny.jpg
24
Jul
2014
Live Lounge: Neon Jungle
BBC Broadcasting House
T in the Park: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evx38g
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2014-07-11T18:28:55
11
Jul
2014
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Neon Jungle Links
