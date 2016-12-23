David BazanBorn 22 January 1976
David Bazan
David Bazan Biography
David Bazan (born January 22, 1976) is an indie rock singer-songwriter from Seattle, Washington. Bazan is the lead singer and creative force behind the band Pedro the Lion and was the lead singer of Headphones. In early 2006, he began performing and recording under his own name. In late 2017 he returned to playing under the Pedro the Lion name.
