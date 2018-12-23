Debbie GravitteBorn 29 September 1954
Debbie Gravitte
1954-09-29
Debbie Gravitte Biography (Wikipedia)
Debbie Shapiro Gravitte (born September 29, 1954) is an American actress and singer.
Shapiro was born in Los Angeles, California,
Debbie Gravitte Tracks
Turkey Lurkey Time
Debbie Gravitte
Why Can't I Speak
Debbie Gravitte
You Gotta Get A Gimmick
Debbie Gravitte
Careless With The Truth
Debbie Gravitte
REMEMBER MY FORGOTTEN MAN
Debbie Gravitte
Careless With The Truth
Jason Howard
Miss What's Her Name
Debbie Gravitte
If He Walked Into My Life
Debbie Gravitte
It's Today
Debbie Gravitte
Wherever He Ain't
Debbie Gravitte
