In Hearts Wake
In Hearts Wake
2006
In Hearts Wake Biography
In Hearts Wake is an Australian metalcore band from Byron Bay, formed in 2006, currently consisting of vocalist Jake Taylor, bassist and singer Kyle Erich, lead guitarist Eaven Dall, drummer Conor Ward, and rhythm guitarist Ben Nairne. They have released three EPs, Into the Storm, The Gateway, and Ark Prevails, and four full-length studio albums, Divination, Earthwalker, Skydancer, and Ark. The band's lyrical themes include environmentalism, environmental justice, climate change, conservation, and other social issues.
