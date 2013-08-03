Johnnie Newt (born July 9, 1979), better known by his stage name J. Valentine, is an American R&B singer, and songwriter. He has written songs for the likes of artists such as Tyrese (“I Like Them Girls”), and the title track to N’Sync’s 9x platinum Celebrity album which sold 1.8 million in the first week. Mario’s “How Could You,” and Omarion’s "I'm Tryna" can also be credited to his resume, along with displaying vocals on two posthumous 2Pac albums, Still I Rise and Until The End Of Time.