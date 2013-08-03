J. ValentineBorn 9 July 1979
J. Valentine
1979-07-09
J. Valentine Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnnie Newt (born July 9, 1979), better known by his stage name J. Valentine, is an American R&B singer, and songwriter. He has written songs for the likes of artists such as Tyrese (“I Like Them Girls”), and the title track to N’Sync’s 9x platinum Celebrity album which sold 1.8 million in the first week. Mario’s “How Could You,” and Omarion’s "I'm Tryna" can also be credited to his resume, along with displaying vocals on two posthumous 2Pac albums, Still I Rise and Until The End Of Time.
J. Valentine Tracks
Beat It Up
J. Valentine
Beat It Up
Beat It Up
Up
J. Valentine
Up
Up
Up Feat Pleasure P & Chris Brown
J. Valentine
Up Feat Pleasure P & Chris Brown
Up Feat Pleasure P & Chris Brown
Up (Beat The Play) Feat Chris Brown
J. Valentine
Up (Beat The Play) Feat Chris Brown
Up (Beat The Play) Feat Chris Brown
Up (Remix) (feat. Chris Brown & Pleasure P)
J. Valentine
Up (Remix) (feat. Chris Brown & Pleasure P)
Up (feat Chris Brown)
J. Valentine
Up (feat Chris Brown)
Up (feat Chris Brown)
Beat It Up feat Chris Brown
J. Valentine
Beat It Up feat Chris Brown
Beat It Up feat Chris Brown
