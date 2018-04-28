Melinda MaxwellBorn 1953
Melinda Maxwell
1953
Melinda Maxwell Tracks
Metamorphoses after Britten: A Mountain, Fixation and Fountains
Philip Venables
Disparate Dos
Simon Holt
Ensemble
Solo improvisation
Melinda Maxwell
Performer
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
1995-07-24T18:25:17
24
Jul
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
