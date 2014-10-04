Kevin HewickBorn 4 February 1957
Kevin Hewick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957-02-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d16a2769-654b-42bc-a469-2254a113c3cc
Kevin Hewick Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Hewick (born 4 February 1957) is an English singer-songwriter who was an early member of the Factory Records roster. Today he is known for his recordings on Sorted, Pink Box and his own Botheration label, and his recent work with Venetian collective Unfolk.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kevin Hewick Tracks
Sort by
Now Is Then
Kevin Hewick
Now Is Then
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
FAC 501
Kevin Hewick
FAC 501
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kevin Hewick Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist