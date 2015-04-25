Geoffrey Royce Rojas, known professionally as Prince Royce, is an American singer and songwriter. At an early age, Royce took an interest in music, and in his teenage years began experimenting with music and writing poetry. By age nineteen, Royce met Andrés Hidalgo, who became his manager. Hidalgo later introduced Royce to Sergio George, who immediately signed him to his label after hearing three of his demos.

In March 2010, he released his eponymous debut studio album, which generated two commercially successful singles, "Stand by Me" and "Corazón Sin Cara". Both songs reached number-one on the Billboard Tropical Songs chart while "Corazón Sin Cara" reached number-one on the US Hot Latin Songs chart. The album itself reached number-one on the US Billboard Latin Albums and Tropical Albums charts. Royce received three awards at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2011, which included Tropical Album of the Year. On April 10, 2012, Royce released his second studio album, Phase II, which reached number-one on both the US Latin Albums and Tropical Albums charts. The album featured the singles "Las Cosas Pequeñas" and "Incondicional" and was nominated for the Latin Grammy Award for Best Tropical Fusion Album.