AWS (pronounced ah-vi-esh) is a Hungarian metal and post-hardcore band formed in 2006 by Bence Brucker, Dániel Kökényes, Örs Siklósi, and Áron Veress. The band's name is often humorously explained as an acronym for a random phrase. Their music is characterized by diversity, powerful performances, and sudden changes, which utilizes metal, psychedelic rock, alternative and post-rock styles. Up to now, they have released four singles, four studio albums, one live album and thirteen video clips. Their music videos often have juxtapositions of images of violence and celebrities in order to bring light to problems that the world faces, exhibiting what they call being "anti-celebrity". They represented Hungary at the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, with the song Viszlát nyár.