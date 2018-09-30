SylarQueens NY Metalcore. Formed 22 July 2011
Sylar is an American rock band formed in Queens, New York City, New York in 2011. The band members formed from various bands in the New York City post-hardcore scene, and take their name from the Heroes villain Sylar. The band is part of the NYHC movement, and currently consists of vocalist Jayden Panesso, rhythm guitarist/clean vocalist Miguel Cardona, lead guitarist Dustin Jennings, bassist Travis Hufton, and drummer Cody Ash.
