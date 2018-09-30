Sylar is an American rock band formed in Queens, New York City, New York in 2011. The band members formed from various bands in the New York City post-hardcore scene, and take their name from the Heroes villain Sylar. The band is part of the NYHC movement, and currently consists of vocalist Jayden Panesso, rhythm guitarist/clean vocalist Miguel Cardona, lead guitarist Dustin Jennings, bassist Travis Hufton, and drummer Cody Ash.