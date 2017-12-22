The Drink
The Drink Biography (Wikipedia)
The Drink is an English odd dark folk pop band based in London, United Kingdom. Their first record, Company, was released in 2014.
The Drink Tracks
New Year Carol
New Year Carol
Last played on
Haunted Place (6 Music Session, 15 Sep 2014)
Haunted Place (6 Music Session, 15 Sep 2014)
Roller (6 Music Session, 15 Sep 2014)
Roller (6 Music Session, 15 Sep 2014)
Month Of May (6 Music Session, 15 Sep 2014)
Month Of May (6 Music Session, 15 Sep 2014)
The Coming Rain
The Coming Rain
Last played on
Potter's Grave
Potter's Grave
Last played on
You Won't Come Back At All
You Won't Come Back At All
Hair Trigger
Hair Trigger
Like a River
Like a River
Playground
Playground
Last played on
Haunted Place
Haunted Place
Last played on
At The Weekend
At The Weekend
Last played on
Fever
Fever
Last played on
