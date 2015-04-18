The Savage Nomads are a British five piece indie rock band from South London, consisting of Cole Salewicz (lead vocals) Josh Miles (guitar, vocals and production), Benjy Miles (guitar), Tom Williams (bass guitar and vocals) and Louis Lacoste (drums and vocals). Q magazine described them as "one of the most glorious bands to come out of South London." The band have received acclaim for their exploratory sound and energetic live shows.