The Savage Nomads are a British five piece indie rock band from South London, consisting of Cole Salewicz (lead vocals) Josh Miles (guitar, vocals and production), Benjy Miles (guitar), Tom Williams (bass guitar and vocals) and Louis Lacoste (drums and vocals). Q magazine described them as "one of the most glorious bands to come out of South London." The band have received acclaim for their exploratory sound and energetic live shows.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
